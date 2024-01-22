Nigerian comedian, MC Ezegetive has penned a sweet note to his wife ahead of their white wedding.

Recall that the couple got engaged in March last year and later did their traditional wedding the same month.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator shared throwback photos of himself and his Queen.

In his message, Mc Ezegetive reminisced about their journey together, highlighting her constant presence and support from the very beginning.

He vows to put in the effort to keep her happy and make their relationship thrive.

MC Ezegetive expressed immense gratitude for finding her, acknowledging how crucial his wife is to his life.

He concluded by announcing their upcoming white wedding on April 13th.

He wrote;

“Now and then of me and my better half, you were there for me from day one

I will always do my best for you mama m

Thank GOD I found you

Wedding loading

13th of April ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮”

See below:

ALSO READ: “A man intimidated by a woman is a slay queen” – Angela Okorie