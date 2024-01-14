Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, pens an appreciation note to Paul Okoye.

The social media influencer took to her IG page to thank Paul Okoye for filling the void.

She noticed how, despite his hectic schedule, the singer was present from the start and stayed until the end without making a fuss.

She also praised the singer for keeping all of his good deeds hidden.

Jasmine also appreciated the general public for standing by her ailing father as she revealed that last year was overwhelming, both the good, bad, and the ugly.

“Last year was so overwhelming, the good, the bad, the ugly, this year promises to be better, Dear sir @iamkingrudy

Thank you so much for standing in the Gap! You were there from the beginning and stood till the end and yet you didn’t even make any noise about it! That’s how you know Good people! All your good deeds were done in silence! To that effect, I want to say God Bless you! And to everyone who has stood solidly with us through this trying period, thank you”.