Marlians music boss, Naira Marley has declared his signee, Zinoleesky, as the richest person he knows.

The controversial street pop artiste took to his Instagram page to make the assertion that Zinoleesky is very wealthy and he’s the richest person he knows.

Naira Marley added that he is not trying to make others that he knows to feel inferior but he’s trying to tell people that they should bill Zinoleesky when they see him.

He said:

“Zinoleeshy’s the richest person I know.

Not trying to make others feel small o.

just Tryna tell y’all to bill him when u see him.”

young_d4243 said: “What ever naira Marley write ✍️ or song his song no longer makes sense to me anymore”

arunmanin16 asked: “The richest person you na How much Zino spend for in naming 😂?”

anas_ha9 remarked: “Don’t join them that Label!Don’t say nobody warned you😂”

espada_d_diors wrote: “So you’re tryna say

He’s richer than Davido or what?”

calabarclown_ commented: “Another way for us to forgive him 😂😂😂😂😂😂una with strategies”

