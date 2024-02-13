Nicolette Ndigwe- Kalu, the wife of Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu has penned a heartfelt message to him on his birthday.

Mrs. Kalu’s message takes us on a journey through the past year, highlighting the many achievements and positive developments in their lives.

She mentioned the arrival of their baby, career successes for her husband, and personal growth for both of them.

The mother of one especially praises her husband’s dedication to family, mentioning his commitment to attending church services even with a busy schedule.

On his birthday, the proud wife appreciated Ifeanyi Kalu for being a devoted friend of God, a hardworking man and the most thoughtful husband.

She wrote:

“To the Priest over my head and king over my household, on his birthday.

My Heartthrob and some, Ego Oyibo, Enenebe asi oru gbakwaa Oku 😂… Ify be anyi… Zioras Daddy… A good friend, a man of fair & balanced judgement, a devoted friend of God and follower of Christ, a hardworking & most thoughtful husband, and an all round great guy.

Dear Baby,

Today I decided to write you an open letter. Something I used to do with my dad yearly. Well, you’ve sat so nicely on that seat, so I guess the cap fits.

Please follow me down memory lane to 2023. A year that was really good to us…

You hit a milestone age

We were all healthy(family included)

We welcomed baby Zee

We moved to the type of serenity you always wanted. The type that makes you forget you live in lagos

We survived every stumbling block

You diversified your interests into new streams

You sharpened your craft and learned a new skill

You applied the skill and you directed 🙌🏽 yayy!

You had wonderful projects released back to back

You were part of even bigger and crazier projects that I can’t wait for the world to see 🙌🏽

You started serving in church and giving your time to God as you’ve always craved

You kept to your principle of not taking any job that will make you miss church on Sunday. Boyyy, you never missed service all year except 1c (when I was unwell…. Oh yes, & when we travelled for Kunle’s wedding. Ok 2. Yo!!👏👏👏It’s beautiful learning consistency in the things of God from you)

Babe, I could go on and on, but let me stop here. Please go back and read that again! I’m here to basically tell you openly ‘ YOU ARE DOING WELL SIR’

I know ur dreams are lofty, and with your high achieving mind, it’s hard sometimes to pat yourself on the back and say ‘well done’… But like I always say, YOU MARVEL ME! Your growth, your diligence, your desire to be better each passing day, how vastly u learn and work on yourself.

You are cracking this code baby! With Zee, with work, with us, with life… what matters most is that GOD’S Got US! And with him in our midst, what shall we fear? Who can say a vain thing?

Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men”

See below:

ALSO READ: “She knows what she’s trying to do” – Moment Korra Obidi mutes her live video as daughter tells her something about visiting her dad