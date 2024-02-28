Veteran Nollywood actress Ebelle Okaro has celebrated her colleague, Ken Erics on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian showered the celebrant with compliments, calling him a “wonderful soul, loving, happy, handsome and gentle.”

Ebelle Okaro also expressed her birthday wishes, hoping God would bless Ken Erics new age and grant his heart’s desires.

She wrote;

“@kenerics

To a wonderful soul, loving, happy, handsome and gentle. Kene, may God bless your new age and grant you your hearts desires.

May your outstanding growth in the industry take you to heights never imagined. Keep leading the park and never look back. Happy birthday, son.🤗🤗”

See below;

