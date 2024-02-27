Popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss, and his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, recently tied the knot in a civil wedding ceremony.

The good news was shared by the music star via his Facebook and Instagram pages

A civil wedding is a legal ceremony conducted by a government official that formalizes a marriage under the law, distinct from a religious ceremony that focuses on the spiritual aspect of the union.

Sharing photos from his Civil wedding, Moses Bliss expressed his gratitude to God for helping them this far.

He went on to announced that he is nowegally married to Marie, his personal gift from God.

In his words;

“Civil wedding done! It’s official I’m legally married to my personal gift from God Marie Wiseborn 🤍💗

Lord we are grateful for helping us this far🙏🏽🥺

#foreverbliss #mmbliss24″

