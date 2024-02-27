Stanley Omah Didia, a Nigerian singer and songwriter better known as Omah Lay, said in a recent statement that he is overjoyed after bending someone’s girlfriend on stage.

This was revealed in a recent post which read: “Alhamdulillah, I’m very happy.”

The singer took to his media page on Tuesday, February 27, to announce to his followers.

Meanwhile, days ago, the musician made waves online for his performance at his UK show.

At the event, Omah Lay was alleged to have danced on stage with Jess, a man’s girlfriend, while the boyfriend watched helplessly and went home alone, despite having attended the show with her.

In reaction to his recent post amid the viral concert, many social media users have stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@OlaseniFeyisayo: “ANOTHER MAN’S BABE IS MAKING YOU HAPPY 😂😂…..YOU DESERVE SOSO AT THIS POINT.”

@bigwizarrdd: “After you don spoil person relationship, sha put am for your next song. Make we vibe abeg.”

@3ffizzzyy: “You wan happy after you don make another man rethink hin love life ?”

Omo neva happy ohhh: “Give us more heartbreak song.”

@Dammy__Drey: “You’re happy ke, who go con dey sing sad heartbreak songs for us??.”

@SCXenocide: “You still haven’t apologized to the people you hurt? You’re such a wicked soul.”

@iamBolaji123: “Sha no near my babe. Wo that happiness go disappear sharp sharp.”

SEE POST: