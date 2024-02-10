Nigerian influencer, Ashmusy has cried out after accidentally transferring N1 million (approximately $2,300) to a fan during a giveaway, instead of the intended N100,000 ($230).

Taking to Instagram, the content creator claimed she made a typo while entering the amount, attributing the error to being distracted while driving.

However, when Ashmusy contacted the fan through direct messages to refund 900k out of the N1 million, he/she didn’t respond.

“Jesus ooooo I mistakenly sent 1m to the last

winner, I was driving and typing and rushing

I don send am dm, hope he or she replies

ewoo. The person never reply my dm o” she wrote.

The post has sparked debate online.

Many users doubt the legitimacy of Ashmusy’s explanation, questioning how such a large typo could occur unintentionally, especially while driving.

However, Ashmusy’s supporters defended her, arguing that honest mistakes happen, especially under distractions.

shantelbaby_ said: “How you take transfer 1M instead of 100k the story no clear😂”

official_dtwinz07 wrote: “Dey play . Nobi u say u dey make 5M daily 😂 what’s 1M to you”

olu_herodotus remarked: “So you mistakenly sent about 700$ to someone and you entered panic mode.

But u guys can come on podcast and say things like 5MILLION NAIRA IS NOTHING TO YOU

Fake life ti baye yin je 🙄🙄🙄”

honnymontanastore commented: “Because she dey make 5m daily make she dash person wey come from nowhere 1m .. some people talk like they think with their behind.”

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “He only wanted properties and fame that’s all” – Netizens reacts angrily to Mohbad’s father new video