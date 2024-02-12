After making a critical remark about Davido, musician Burna Boy disclosed that his disciplinary committee had confiscated his phone.

Burna Boy gained notoriety earlier today when he ridiculed his fellow rapper Davido in response to a 30-BG fan’s criticism that he had lost all of his Grammy nominations.

A fan of Davido labeled Burna Boy “Ode” and made fun of him for not receiving all four Grammy nominations; this caused a stir on Burna Boy’s page.

In his customary severe style, Burna Boy replied to the post by asserting that it was not him but rather the guy in the Davido fan’s profile picture who was the real joke.

Not too long after, Burna Boy declared on Twitter that someone had taken his phone away, most likely his mother, in order to stop him from causing more trouble on the internet.

See the post below: