Portable Omolalomi, a popular Nigerian singer, has sparked outrage online by re-expressing his fear over poverty.

Portable shared an old interview video on his Instagram page, in which he stated his fear of poverty, saying that no one celebrates failure, and hence he does not want to go broke.

He claims that he is willing to do anything to make money, including acting as a creator, artist, or entertainer, as long as it pays his bills. The only thing he cannot do is steal.

Speaking on the entertainment industry, Portable noted how it is highly competitive and operation ‘Fight For Yourself’. He reemphasized that he is fighting poverty.

“The entertainment industry is a war zone you have to fight for yourself. Anything in that life you have to fight. Inside life, na poverty we dey fight. I don’t want to go broke, they don’t celebrate failure. I am a content creator, a musician, and an entertainer, I can do everything just because of money but I can’t steal. I am a street boy – SOS (Save Our Soul)”, he said in the resurfaced video.

Taking to his comment section, many tackled him over his fear as they noted how he is always fighting his helpers.

One Roger Faustin wrote, “You don’t want to go broke, but your mouth dey run Abi

One Yo Of Ib wrote, ‘Buy you dey fight people wey help you

One Prince Richie wrote, “True talk

One Elv211 wrote, “Say that loud Portable fight against poverty

One Pretty David Of Lagos wrote, “Portable is saying nothing but the fact. Me sef don’t want to go broke that why am hustling back to back

One Famous Star girl wrote, “I swear na war”.