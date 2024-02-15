Financial Coach, GehGeh has called out Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus over the recent gifts he gave to his friends and junior colleagues, Nduka, Mr Lyfe, and Francis.

Recall that the content creator recently made headlines after gifting three of his friends 2008 Camry cars each.

However, the gesture didn’t sit well with financial expert, Mr. GehGeh, who took to social media to voice his strong disapproval.

The financial coach didn’t hold back in his criticism, calling the car gifts an “insult” and “humiliating” to Sabinus’s friends.

According to him, the outdated Camrys were not thoughtful presents but rather “liabilities” that would only create unnecessary burdens.

GehGeh even went on to say that Sabinus, with his financial means, could have easily afforded more valuable gifts or even invested the money in ventures that would truly benefit his friends and their careers.

In his opinion, the cars were nothing more than a hindrance to their financial growth.

