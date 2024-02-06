Afrobeats sensation Asake, has been likened to Davido after American rapper Offset allegedly collected his phone number.

This is demonstrated in a viral video titled ‘Asake, Offset, and 21 Savage.’

In the video, Asake is seen typing something into a phone before giving it over to the American rapper Offset, who was standing next to him.

Many people are of the opinion that the American rapper had requested for the ‘Lonely At The Top’ crooner’s phone number, leading Asake to hand him his phone so he could type anything.

In response, a social media user, known as Jackson stated that Asake is bigger than Davido.

Other social media users, however, took to the the comment section to share their opinion.

See some reactions below:

Jackson Noah35: “asake is bigger than davido.”

Piusthegreat: “offset dey collect senior man number.”

celestine Boris: “oga come house make una stop to they seek international validation ???? we love una here.”

kinq_Benzo: “asake dey sing in yoruba ????????if he want go far he need to change to english ???????? mumu people.”

STAR KIDD: “He had to take the 2nd handshake incase camera didn’t capture the first one.”