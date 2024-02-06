Famous actress, Chioma Akpotha has shared her unique experience with Faithia Williams after they met in UK some years ago.

As the actress celebrates her birthday, Chioma took to social media to praise her and recall the experience.

According to her, years ago when she was in UK for the first time with her child, she was confused about a lot of things since it was the first time she had left the country.

She revealed that Faithia helped her blend seamlessly and cared for her child as though it was hers.

Chioma wrote:

“There is one act of love I got from @faithiawilliams that I will never forget. In the month of October 2007, a group of Nollywood film practitioners travelled to the United Kingdom for the first Nollywood Premiere Ever in Leicester square “Across The Niger’. I had my 6 month old baby with me and had no clue how i would navigate the whole trip especially when it was my first trip ever outside Nigeria and was alone with my child.

God sent Aunty Fathia ! She was an Angel in disguise (still is) She took care of me like I was her flesh and blood. Cared for me and my child like she would her own. She went everywhere with us most times carrying my son herself. She knew instantly when he needed to be fed and when it was time for a nappy change and nap time too.She would rock him to sleep . Aunty Faithia always came to check on us in the room mostly to see that I wasn’t baking my son because I always turned the heating so high as it was very cold at that time of the year (| hate the cold ). She was intentional with her love and care towards us. These are gestures that make life beautiful. They can never be forgotten.

Family please help me show massive love to @faithiawilliams as she celebrates her birthday today.

She is a beautiful woman in and out.

I love you now and always Aunty Faithia”

