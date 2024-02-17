Pastor E. A Adeboye, a Nigerian pastor and the founder of The Redeem Christian Church of God, has enraged many with his prayer points for his church members.

In a video circulating online, the pastor can be heard praying for his church members.

Pastor Adeboye prayed that Christians from other churches would bow down to his church members.

“I decree in the name that is above every other name, Christians from other denominations will bow before you”, he prayed.

One Wendy Adanma wrote, “It’s time he retires because wetin be this

One Rehkie wrote, “Seems like this pastor doesn’t think before he talks

One Dr Buchi wrote, “Religion is gradually exposing itself to be a scam

gallar__ opined: “Even if this prayer get as e be but if we really check am”RCCG” is the biggest church in Nigeria and has the largest congregation.”

fiinefornoreason penned: “I will not bow before any of you sha… they’re even shouting Amen😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

femininecarenaija reacted: “Those of you praying that God should make you the first and not the last, is it not the same prayer?”

effedeborah noted: “Might be that he has dementia 💔 he really needs to retire.”

somoyegbolahan wrote: “When BOW is used in such context , it simply means you’ll be an envy of others as things move forward, that redeeem members and his children will see upward lifting that would make others come serve their God. Don’t misunderstand the word to mean worship . God gave his disciples power over others and commanded them to go into the world and dominate.”

The prayer has since sparked a wave of mixed reactions from social media users who urged for the retirement of the preacher.