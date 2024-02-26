The Grammy-nominated musician Davido Adeleke explains why people all across the world like his voice due to its uniqueness.

The artist, who recently gave millions of naira to charity, revealed something surprising about his voice in a recent social media announcement.

Using the X platform, Davido expressed that his voice has a sweetness that motivates the body of listeners. According to him, my voice “dey ginger body,” indicating that it ignites excitement in people.

Additionally, he urged his fans and followers to be truthful with themselves while disregarding spite from music critics and trolls.

“Tell truth My voice Dey ginger body …😂,” he stated.

See reactions below;

_buikemfa4 said: “Without song writers Davido fit drop this kind song o.”

symplyDAPO stated: “E dey ginger me always but e no dey ginger my account balance😭😭😭.”

bigwiziii wrote: “Lol 😂 no be play ooo E dey too over ginger boiz.”

Bidal4Life reacted: “Tatibijis just dey gas this one dey go 😂. Ejeh, Make I tell you the truth you no dey Top 50 best Vocalist.”

FowobiofLagos noted: “They won’t say the truth but that’s the truth without telling the truth.”

badmanmilly added: “You sound like Micheal Jackson 001 🔥.”