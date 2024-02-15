Nigerian singer, Davido has surprised his wife, Chioma, with a brand new car as a Valentine’s Day gift.

The good news was shared by the handler of Chioma’s verrified page on Twitter.

According to the post, Davido gifted his wife her dream car, aLamborghini Huracan STO.

“Got my dream car for Valentine’s Day Thank you so much baby, Davido. Officially a Lamborghini Huracan STO owner “. The post reads

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is a high-performance version of the Huracan, known for its powerful engine and track-focused handling. It reportedly costs around $325,000 USD, equivalent to approximately 140 million Naira.

This extravagant gift is not the first time Davido has showered Chioma with affection. The singer is known for his grand gestures, and this Valentine’s Day surprise has generated significant buzz on social media, with many congratulating the couple on their love story.

