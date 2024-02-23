Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon shares the beautiful story of how he met his adorable wife, Damilola back in the university.

During a recent interview with Pulse on the One-on-One show, the dashing movie star disclosed that both he and his wife studied Chemical Engineering at the prestigious University of Lagos.

Despite their shared academic journey, Deyemi said he initially hesitated to approach his wife, Damilola, wishing for her to initiate the conversation, but later approached her.

In his words:

“So what happened was, I used to see her with girls that I know because they used to hang out. You know how girls used to hang out in cliques…So they’d be walking down the hallway and I’d be walking towards them and they would stop and I would say hello to every single one of them except my wife because she won’t say hello first.”

“She get pride pass me, last last na me still go meet am. We got out of school and because we had the same circle of friends, people were getting married so we were always on bridal trains together. One day, I went to present a cake made my by mum at a wedding she was at; it was her cousin’s wedding.”

“And her cousin who was my friend said to her “can you please go get something for my friend to eat?” And she couldn’t say no and you could see the look on her face and I was basking in it.”

“Then about a year later when I was single, we met again. I was working a 9-5 when we married, she got married to me as a working professional. But when we were dating I told her that I felt that there was something for me in acting and by that same year I got an acting gig. And she found herself married to an actor.”