Angel Smith, Big Brother Naija’s previous housemate, has criticized Lord Lamba, Queen Mercy’s baby daddy, over his latest post.

Theinfong reported some hours ago that Queen had announced her engagement to another man.

The reality star posted a selfie of herself wearing her engagement ring and holding her fiance’s hands.

Surprisingly, her baby daddy, Lord Lamba, felt it appropriate to inform the public that he was the father of Mercy’s child.

He took to Instagram and published a photo of himself and their child from her first birthday party a few weeks ago.

This would’ve been a regular post if not for the fact that he had never publicly acknowledged his daughter, and in fact, it was rumored that he denied her upon questioning.

Taking to his comment section, Angel slammed him for trying to upstage his baby’s mother. She told him to do better, as she questioned why he chose today of all days, to make his daughter public.

“Do better, today of all days, you had all the time in the world.

When the baby was born, we were all here when they called Queen names, he didn’t post, today she got engaged, he came to post her, yuck”.