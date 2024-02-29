In a surprising turn of events, skit maker Lord Lamba has shared photos of himself and his child with BBNaija star Queen Atang, just hours after she announced her engagement to another man.

Recall that Queen became a mother on December 25th, 2022, welcoming a baby girl into the world.

However, the joyous occasion was later shrouded in controversy when popular gossip blog Gistlover alleged that skit maker Lord Lamba was the child’s father.

Lord Lamba, known for his comedic content, remained silent throughout the initial rumors and surprisingly did not acknowledge the child’s first birthday.

This silence raised suspicion and further fueled speculation regarding his relationship with Queen and the child.

The situation reached a boiling point when Queen recently announced her engagement, unveiling a mystery man as her fiancé.

Hours after the happy news from Queen Atang, Lord Lamba unexpectedly broke his silence, finally posting photos of himself with the child and publicly claiming her as his daughter.

This has caused debate online. Netizens are slamming Lord Lamba for failing to acknowledge the child on her birthday and then revealing his connection to her only after Queen seemingly moved on and found happiness.

Many accuse Lord Lamba of displaying bitterness and attempting to disrupt Queen’s engagement due to personal hurt.

Others congratulate Lord Lamba, believing he’s finally embracing his role as a father even if the timing is controversial.

See his post and reactions below;