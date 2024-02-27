Renowned Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has admonished entrepreneurs following his multinational deal with the international music corporation Universal Music Group (UMG).

According to reports, the deal between Don Jazzy and UMG is valued at $200 million (approximately N153 billion), sees UMG secure majority stake in Mavins record.

In a recent development, Don Jazzy took to social media to share a message of inspiration and encouragement for entrepreneurs aspiring to achieve their dreams.

He stressed the importance of dreaming big, starting small, and being consistent in the face of challenges.

Addressing fellow entrepreneurs, Don Jazzy wrote;

“Dear Entrepreneurs,

Dream big, start small, but most importantly, start. Know why you started and keep going no matter how rough it gets cos trust me there would be tough times. There will be distractions too but you see me I stay minding my business. 🤍🐘

Reacting…

do2dtun said; “Talk and do.”

crazeclown said; “The only one Don.”

gabrehllz said; “I pray we Label owners make it big like you sir.”

therealkassy__ said; “DON for a reason.”

boyykaptain said; “Consistently seeking greatness.”

guzzoro said; “Original OT from the master … Don baba J.”

Watch the video below: