Bobrisky, a popular cross-dresser, is among the nearly non-existent one percent of Nigerians who aren’t grumbling about the rising cost of living under Tinubu’s regime.

He took to Instagram to drag Nigerians by their hair, essentially calling them out for not working hard enough, which is why the economy is taking a toll on them.

Bobrisky stated that even if the dollar rate goes up to three thousand Naira, he would still live a lavish lifestyle regardless.

He also reminded Nigerians that when he was busy working hard, as in cross-dressing and influencing, they were mocking him and calling him names. On the same note, Bobrisky asked netizens not to hide under the umbrella of Tinubu’s regime and complain about hardships because it wasn’t the President who asked them not to prepare for the future.

