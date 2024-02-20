As the ongoing hardship in the country gets heated up, crossdresser Bobrisky created a buzz online as he explains why he shops for food every two months while showing off his massive foodstuffs.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to reveal that he shops for food to stock up every two months.

According to the transvetite, the reason why he does this is because he hates lacking anything in the house.

The ‘Mummy of Lagos’ could be seen among his many foodstuffs from tubers of yams, onion, tin tomatoes and other items.

He wrote:

“Every two months I shop food stuffs for the house. Mummy of lagos hate lacking anything at home

Thanks to my market personal shopper”

See some reactions below:

qgocnman said: “Senior man Nah old video be this nah”

centia_collection said: “I never see slay Queen wey like food pass Bob, Mummy of Lagos that can chop An am for Africa”

205flawless said: “Nawa Bob you de pepper our eye Abi watin you forget say all this food nah gold for market now anyways nah throwback bob don post this video before”

gorosoekiti said: “Isale oro yin ni egbin!!”