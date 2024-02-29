Following her engagement announcement today, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang has finally revealed the face of her fiancee, David.

Taking to her Instagram page, the influencer shared a photos of herself and fiancee, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing her love and appreciation for David.

The mother of one reaffirmed her belief in God’s timing and thanked Him for answering her prayers for a loving family.

Queen Atang expressed deep gratitude for her fiancee for choosing, loving, and embracing her family.

She wished him abundant blessings from God and promised to pray for him continuously.

In her words;

“God acted according to his timing. I’ve consistently prayed for guidance in building a loving family, fulfilling roles as a wife, mother, and follower of his teachings. His response came in due time.

To my dear husband to be @iam_kingdaivid I thank you deeply for choosing me, for loving me, and for embracing my family as your own. Your presence has brought immense joy into my life. May God bless you abundantly. I promise to continually pray for blessings upon your life. I love you dearly❤️

Truely what God cannot do, doesn’t exist. Thank you pastor Jerry Eze. We Dey pray, E Dey show🙏 God is here.

Dear Sisters @dr_brightie @singhniniofficial @thejackiebent , we have wedding to plan 💃. #Countingdown”

See below:

