Following the falling out of veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy Nigerian singer Jaywon has called him a bully.

Jaywon, who has spoken out against the division between Burna Boy and Eedris Abdulkareem in an interview, has once again addressed a number of artists.

Jaywon feels he has no right to criticize Burna Boy because Burna Boy’s current arrogant demeanor was started by Eedris Abdulkareem.

He referred to Eedris as a bully and disclosed that he had previously met the singer, who had come with boys to thrash him.

Because he is a UFC fan, he advised anyone wishing to attack him in the future to prepare for a challenging fight.

Big_Ken said: “Burna papa no blow reach Eedris sef”

Ephraim billy stated: “As oyibo Dey talk “a good turn deserve another”

Mayowa disclosed: “The reason between Eedris and Jaywon’s fight, it was in carnival that they started abusing themselves. Man is a bully for real”

Afam suggested: “For me burna boy didn’t learn that sh*t from eedris, burna own na just say im don dey see money. When burna was still upcoming, he was a cool guy”