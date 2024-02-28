Following the falling out of veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy Nigerian singer Jaywon has called him a bully.
Jaywon, who has spoken out against the division between Burna Boy and Eedris Abdulkareem in an interview, has once again addressed a number of artists.
Jaywon feels he has no right to criticize Burna Boy because Burna Boy’s current arrogant demeanor was started by Eedris Abdulkareem.
He referred to Eedris as a bully and disclosed that he had previously met the singer, who had come with boys to thrash him.
Because he is a UFC fan, he advised anyone wishing to attack him in the future to prepare for a challenging fight.
Big_Ken said: “Burna papa no blow reach Eedris sef”
Ephraim billy stated: “As oyibo Dey talk “a good turn deserve another”
Mayowa disclosed: “The reason between Eedris and Jaywon’s fight, it was in carnival that they started abusing themselves. Man is a bully for real”
Afam suggested: “For me burna boy didn’t learn that sh*t from eedris, burna own na just say im don dey see money. When burna was still upcoming, he was a cool guy”
“Eedris cannot call Burna Boy out. Eedris is a bully. Eedris once attacked me with his boys”
– Jaywon pic.twitter.com/HLvKDUZxKk
— 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) February 28, 2024
