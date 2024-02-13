Many people on the internet can’t stop laughing at this adorable father who is seen gleefully performing tricks to make his daughter smile during her photoshoot.

The now-viral video was posted by the young father of two on his @yung__d1 TikTok page.

He reportedly paid N50,000 and desired exceptionally high-quality photos from the shoot.

His daughter was grinning, but he still needed her to laugh a lot, so he started doing stunts in the video.

In a comment, he clarified that although being a father is challenging, it is also a great joy.

@Ask🇵🇪of🇨🇴amigo🇪🇨baby🇲🇽 said: “after everything she go still say the Hussle is for mama, na her mama she go still say she love pass”

@therealpat😘😫💯 wrote: “I pray my children get the fatherly love I didn’t get 😩🙏cus how will I tell my father things I need in school this man dey ask me who is this 😭”

@BigggTife002 prayed: “May you reap the fruits of your labor 🙏see how she dey stress someone husband 😩😂”

@matto blaq stated: “Girl child are the best 🥰🥺🥰🥰 soon I’ll have mine ❤️❤️”

@Queenehiorobo7 reacted: “Father of the year 🥰❤️”

