Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tochukwu Okechukwu, commonly referred to as Tochi has enquired about the well-being of singles after Valentine’s Day.

Following the recently finished Valentine’s Day, Tochi is following up with single folks who were feeling down before the holiday.

He asked as to whether they were still alive after February 14th.

He wrote: “Now that February 14th has passed and you’re still single did you die?”

See netizens reactions below:

simplyrahyo replied: “Nooo very much alive bro 😂😂😂😂”

anikkiee said: “No i did not die. Infact i am not at risk of unwanted pregnancy or infection 😂😂😂😂”

awuklins_celebritytailor penned: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂tochi😂abeg leave me alone o..to think that it was my birthday..I wish I was born in different month and different date..the eco that comes with feb14th is odukaaa too too much😂”

she_is_emi wrote: “This is a personal attack to me, I’m offended 😂😂😂”

cessypetty6961 stated: “I tried to yesterday night but God no gree for me😂😂😂…thank God I’m still alive 😍”

SEE POST: