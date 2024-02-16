Davido, an Afrobeat singer, has sparked an internet controversy after lamenting his line of work and admitting that footballers have it pretty good.

This comes after well-known Dutch football star Memphis Depay gave the singer an expensive Rolex timepiece for his 30th birthday. Davido was also there during the birthday party alongside other football players.

On the microblogging platform, X, Davido expressed his thoughts on whether he made the wrong career choice and how much footballers enjoy.

His words: “Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession 😂😂😂😂 bruhhhhhhh”

Check out netizens reactions below

Princess Luna said: “Kylian Mbappe money making OBO question his life’s choices. See levels 😭😭😭🙌”

Oriade Of Arsenal asked: “U dey whine us ni 😂 who for dey give us hits songs back to back say na Wizkid yo yo yo I go dey stream GFB 😭😭”

RETRICKK.SOL noted: “Just that in football you actually need talent”

Dannyben stated: “The profession you chose was still wrong😭”

