A Nigerian man lashes out at Davido for claiming he never received a birthday gift after receiving a Rolex from Memphis Depay.

The singer had thanked the artist for giving him a Rolex on his own birthday.

Davido claimed that he had never received a birthday gift but has always been the one to give.

However, one fan took to social media to express his disappointment over what Davido had said.

He recalled how people had donated money for Davido which amount to over 200 million which he later distributed to orphanages in the country.

“Same Davido that we all donated money for on his birthday is saying he never received gifts

Is this the morherfokin thanks we get? 💔,” he wrote.

Read some reactions:

@DirFamous said: “Same niggas that wakes up to pray for the Grammys and still went ahead to say it’s nothing after losing”

@tjwhalay said: “Na Rolex dem gift am ?una just mumu sha”

@friskyblaq_ said: “We all donated? Lmao😂 please how much did you donate? Yarning okoto”

@JunelJohn4 said: “That’s why portable is bigger than davido”