Nigerians are taken aback when well-known fashion designer Veekee James discloses the amount she paid for the balloons she used to commemorate reaching one million Instagram followers.

Recall that the stylist just celebrated reaching one million Instagram followers following her opulent nuptials.

She had posted gorgeous pictures of herself wearing a red dress and clutching vibrant red balloons.

Veekee James has disclosed the price at which she bought the balloons.

She disclosed that the balloons had cost her more than one million naira.

Read some comments below:

iksel_xzy commented: “Wait so you guys ACTUALLY believe that these balloons will cost 1m really?!!! Is the country so hard that y’all have forgotten what sarcasm and satire is?!! I thought we were Nigerians? We literally OWN sarcasm😂😂😂😂”

salomebalogun2 scolded: “Pp are out there dieing of hunger day by day,u are using millions for balloon,may God forgive u,go out there and do d needful to pp dat dnt hv.”

__kiki.1 stated: “Whats this people are starving storyyyy…. please quit telling people what you think is good for their moneyy”

sucre_brown_525 wrote: “Hahaha 😂😂😂😂 naso them tell me say ballon 100k on my birthday I swear me n the Vendoor insult ourselves till today I no buy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Watch the video below: