Veekee James, a Nigerian famous designer, isn’t done teasing the internet as she flaunts the beautiful jewelry her spouse bought for her.

The newlywed announced on Instagram that her spouse bought her jewelry from her favorite brand, Swarovski.

In a clip she posted on her page, Veekee James could be seen dressing up as someone brought in a box containing jewelry, which was a gift from her husband.

The delighted bride unboxed the gift and was left speechless because her husband bought her a whole set.

Expressing joy over the gift, she appreciated her husband and rained prayers on him.

“This video is not the best quality but I love it so much.

@adefunkeee ore mi thank you so much for helping Femi surprise me cause I loved it so much.

@bellobusayo @baudovin.ononiba @_funkycherry @ariyike_mua Thank you my loves for being even more excited than myself.

God bless you guys”.

Many weren’t left impressed with the gift as they believed the designer had gifted herself the jewelry.

One Sucrepapito Gcfr wrote, “Y isn’t she surprised?

One Jojo Damsel wrote, “Lol she’s not even surprised sef. That’s actually what she got herself to wear with that outfit but she just decided to do that acting B4 wearing it. SMH

One The Ifeoma Amobi wrote, “My sister she bought and gifted herself. Please you people should leave Veekee alone, even Jesus no suffer like this

One Thankful wrote, “From me to me

One Shasha wrote, “Na she buy am”.