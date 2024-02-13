Well-known fashion designer Veekee James states that because her husband Femi supported her policy of not having sex before marriage, she felt he was the right man for her.

The couple recently got married in Lagos at a lavish ceremony that drew in a large number of national dignitaries.

On her @veekeejames Tiktok page, she posted a video in which she listed the ten characteristics of her husband that she found most admirable.

He is the most humble man she has ever met, and he has brought her so much peace, she said.

Extending the list, she mentioned that he is kind to everyone, not just her, and that he enjoys eating a lot and taking anything she gives him.

Veekee James says he sends her flowers as if her life depended on it and is very deliberate about showing her care.

He is her biggest fan and always wants her to succeed because he knows how successful she is in the fashion industry.

Concluding the list, she mentioned that he captured flawless images of her and that his love for her is a reflection of God’s love.

