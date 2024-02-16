Nigerian singer, Portable drags actress Iyabo Ojo into his online drama with the controversial faceless blog, Gistlover.

The contentious singer used Instagram Live to address Gistlover, an anonymous blog, known for meddling in his personal matters.

Portable urged Iyabo to provide him with the blog’s address, asserting that Gistlover has never made any disparaging posts about the actress.

He threatened to sue the blog for what he saw as disparaging remarks about his accomplishments.

In another segment of the video, he counseled his wives not to use social media, emphasizing that, when he was first starting out in the business, no one was interested in his family or personal life.

In his words;

“I have observed, I noticed Gistlover doesn’t post bad about Iyabo Ojo and when Gistlover posts about others, you dance. Tell Aunty Iyabo to DM me and give me the address of Gistlover.

If I know the address this morning, by night, the owner of the blog would be dead in prison. Pls don’t post bad about me, when you post bad about me, I use it to blow.

Stop posting my home, when I was still struggling, no one posted about my home. All my wives leave social media for now”.