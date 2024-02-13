Bewaji, the wife of Nigerian music singer Portable, has denied allegations of domestic violence.

On Monday, news spread that the mother of two had been violently beaten by her husband.

Photos depicting her wounded body circulated, as did screenshots accusing the musician of abusing her.

Recall that his babymama, Keji had once accused him of always beating his wife. Bearing this kind, many concluded that the singer was physically violent to his wife.

Addressing the domestic violence claims, Bewaji took to her Instagram Live to question how her husband can beat her when he isn’t in the country.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she noted how people are trying to ruin her husband’s life and career because they can’t afford their basic needs.

She said ; “Lol.

So because una no dey see water drink now, una want to spoil my husband life and his career.

E ti shofo

I dey come with full gist

But this evidence no clear, una supposed to post the video where he dey beat me steady.

This picture is from when I had an accident last year but Alhamdulilah.

Some months ago them even hack my account. Just got it back that’s why I private my account till now the more una talk rubbish about us the more our glory keeps shining.

And then again no relationship that’s perfect”.

“Once me and my husband no get any issues. Make una continue dey cry on to my matter.

And I don’t owe anyone an explanation.

My man is my man period “.

See post below: