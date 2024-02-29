The traditional wedding ceremony of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, is ongoing.

News of their love story first captured hearts when Moses popped the big question to Marie in a heartwarming proposal.

Soon after, they announced their civil wedding, taking a legal step towards their union.

To further share their excitement, the couple recently unveiled stunning pre-wedding photos, offering a glimpse into their love and anticipation for their upcoming wedding.

And now, the wait is over! As the traditional wedding ceremony of Moses Bliss and his fiancee unfolds, glimpses of the joyous event are already gracing social media.

The wedding was attended by Real Warri Pikin, Josh2funny, Deacon Famous and others.

See videos below;

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

