Kingsley Okonkwo, a Nigerian artist better known by his stage as KCee, has opened up about his conflict with Harrysong.

He disclosed that he is pursuing legal action against Harrysong in an interview with Afrobeats Podcast. He said that Harrysong had forged his signature and that of his a billionaire brother E-Money in order to obtain money from clients.

He noted how Harrysong is constantly beefing with everybody, from his wife to music executive, Soso Soberekon; and Skibii and believes Harrysong is sick.

KCee noted how Harrysong always discredited his work claiming to have written all his songs, but he reminded him that before he took him in, he was already singing, and till now, he is still singing yet Harrysong has faded.

“This is about 8 years we went our separate ways. You write the best songs, you said you were writing all my songs, but he was in the village with his grandmother when I won Star Quest. I went to a talent hunt, I won the contest. Na you write the songs, I did 3 albums with Kennis Music, who wrote the songs? I did a lot on myself and you coming to discredit me because you have the privilege to work around me or stay under my umbrella, I felt like it wasn’t necessary for me to explain. Time will tell.

8 years after I am still popping. Your biggest song is Reggae Blues, recorded by me and Olamide. I took the song to Olamide, he doesn’t have access to him. We all put energy, I even added Iyanya to the song. That’s his biggest record. You are the best writer in the world, your ink finish, write another one.

I think that man is sick, he needs prayers. He is fighting with his wife today, he is fighting with Soso Soberekon tomorrow, then Skibii the next day, that tells you something.

He has a 5years contract running with 5 Stars music, still on as we speak. He has a criminal case running now, forging my signature, and my brother’s signature and collecting money from clients. That’s a criminal case I have still pending. But I never talked about all this and don’t talk about all this. Because I know him and I loved him so much as a brother, but there is a problem. This isn’t trying to disrespect anybody”.

"I came out to explain because my kids were asking me why I didn't pay these guys…That broke me" – Kcee pic.twitter.com/TVEvPgiWV1 — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) February 2, 2024