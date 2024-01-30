Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee has reportedly splashed $250,000 on a music chain.

In a video was shared on Five Star HQ showed when Kcee walked into the jewelry store to select the music chain which was customized.

The neckpiece is reportedly worth a staggering $250,000 and has the name of his record label on it.

The video was shared with the captioned:

“sheesh! $250k USD went down on these Five star music spinning 💎 🧊 chain… damnnnn Badman @iam_kcee always doing luxury or nothing…. A very Beautiful piece of the culture.

@carat.luxury this is so amazing…. Moncho Gracias!! 🙏

Cc @fivestarmusic_hq @iam_kcee

Is Fivestar lifestyle Babe…..”.

Check out netizens reactions below:

@Wilder ugo: “The jewelry low key doesn’t look like 250k”.

@Nwoke_steph: “Una too dey lie for this app. What is his networth abeg 😂”.

@Souljay10: “Normally Kcee is richer than Davido”.

@Osamede: “These Jewelers are really finessing. The luxury world is one big finesse”.

@Luchyclaire: “Money na water in chief priest voice”

Watch the video below: