Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee has reportedly splashed $250,000 on a music chain.
In a video was shared on Five Star HQ showed when Kcee walked into the jewelry store to select the music chain which was customized.
The neckpiece is reportedly worth a staggering $250,000 and has the name of his record label on it.
The video was shared with the captioned:
“sheesh! $250k USD went down on these Five star music spinning 💎 🧊 chain… damnnnn Badman @iam_kcee always doing luxury or nothing…. A very Beautiful piece of the culture.
@carat.luxury this is so amazing…. Moncho Gracias!! 🙏
Cc @fivestarmusic_hq @iam_kcee
Is Fivestar lifestyle Babe…..”.
Check out netizens reactions below:
@Wilder ugo: “The jewelry low key doesn’t look like 250k”.
@Nwoke_steph: “Una too dey lie for this app. What is his networth abeg 😂”.
@Souljay10: “Normally Kcee is richer than Davido”.
@Osamede: “These Jewelers are really finessing. The luxury world is one big finesse”.
@Luchyclaire: “Money na water in chief priest voice”
Watch the video below:
