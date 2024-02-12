Veekee James, a well-known fashion designer, shades Nigerians after the country’s loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 final.

It should recalled that, amid the glamour and publicity surrounding the designer’s wedding, many Nigerians, including celebrities, began to grumble.

However, following the Super Eagles match against Ivory Coast that ended in a loss despite the high hopes from Nigerians on bringing home the AFCON cup, VeeKee James stepped on toes in a now-deleted post.

She emphasized that Nigerians would finally get distracted by the loss of the match, sparing her from the rants and grumbling about the glamour of her wedding event.

In her words, “At least una go leave me now carry una anger face Super Eagles.”

The statement, however, struck the nerves of many, leading to a second wave of attacks from social media users.

See reactions below;

rosythrone said: “I thought we’ve moved on from her?? She’s just trying to trend in a very bad time cos we fit report her account like this so.”

karenblqk penned: “She enjoys the attention because now we are about to remember her. Female yul edochie.”

egoumez stated: “You like attention bayi…be like I’m wasting my energy defending you. 😒 People wey like online attention don’t last oo…better enter house and enjoy your honeymoon madam attention seeker.”

official_lavish1010 wrote: “B4 u troll just know say marriage na different stages …group stage Dey round 16 Dey quarter final Dey ur game fit cut.”

Debbyqueen25 noted: “But to be honest the post u deleted was unnecessary, I like you but this time u didn’t do well atall, u wouldn’t have rubbed the ball on our faces.”

Agmada36 said: “You are a business person,next time be sensitive with ur post during emotional times like this, some people don’t just with football oo, dey fit use dis one hold u for mind and lastly Nigerian dragging can lead anyone into depression, tread carefully. Love you 🥰.”