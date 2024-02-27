Afrobeats sensation, Asake has appreciated his senior colleague, Davido for the constant show of love and support.

Asake, via his Instagram story, revealed that Davido has always been checking up on him, stating that this is the reason why he remains OBO.

He wrote:

@davido dey always check on me. OBO for a reason”.

Netizens took to the comment section to opine that Davido wants to feature the singer in his songs, hence, why he is constantly checking up on him.

See some reactions below:

Shegze Dray wrote: “He wan beg for song ni

Derrick wrote: “Anyone who thinks anything David does is to chase clout then you need medical attention

Ebu Bay wrote, “Hope Baba no dey depressed

Bidex Richie wrote: “Hold your song. Well Sha

DJ Janotush Vibez wrote: “E go soon reason to write one jam for him now that why he’s close

Ala Husa wrote: “Remix loading

Rossy Of New York wrote: “Na him way. Anybody wey dey hot or trend, e go check up on them. In case of incasity

Click wrote: “OBO dey for everybody”.

See post below: