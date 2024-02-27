Popular skitmaker and Davido’s lookalike, Twin OBO acquires Multi Million naira mercedes maybach.

Twin OBO took to his social media page to celebrate the latest addition to his garage as he shared photos of the new car on his Instagram page.

The photos he shared showed him standing beside his new white Maybach and his old Mercedes Benz while congratulating himself on the new acquisition.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

“Congratulations on my new maybach added to my garage 😜🎊🍾🍾💯⛽️ 💴💴🍾🍾🎊🎊🎊🎊”

In another post, he wrote

“ake uner buy me fuel ⛽️ abeg this new maybach nah V18 engine it consumes a lot of fuel ⛽️

Thank you @davido @mazitundeednut @onlyonekesh_ @its9izzy @gossipmillnaija nah people wey helped me be this 😂🙏💴💴🎊🎊💯💯❤️❤️❤️❤️”

