the late Co-founder and Group CEO of Access Holdings Plc, has come forward to recount the harrowing story of his miraculous escape from death on Friday night helicopter crash.

The ill-fated helicopter crash, reported by TheinfoNG on Saturday, killed his boss, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as well as Herbert Wigwe’s wife and son.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe, co-founder and Group CEO of Access Holdings Plc, died in a helicopter crash in the United States on Friday night, along with his wife, Chizoba, and son.

However, amidst the tragedy, Faleye Olushola, whose name was in the manifest, managed to survive.

According to ThisDay, Faleye Olushola had initially flown with Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, from London, United Kingdom to Palm Spring, a city in California, US.

However, upon reaching Palm Springs, Faleye Olushola, declined to board the helicopter bound for Boulder City in Nevada, citing adverse weather conditions and his reluctance to travel by helicopter at night.

Opting for the safer alternative of traveling by road, Olushola narrowly escaped the air disaster that claimed the lives of four others.

Meanwhile, Access Bank Plc has released a statement indicating its lack of “specific information” regarding the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, who died in the helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America.

The bank statement reads;

“We have received numerous inquiries concerning an airplane crash in the USA.

“Presently, we lack specific information; however, we are actively collaborating with US authorities who will furnish updates.

“Your understanding and support are valued, and we commit to keeping you informed promptly as we receive updates on the situation.”

