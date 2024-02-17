Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has finally responded to accusations that she has reduced her age.

Recall that on Wednesday, the actress celebrated her 35th birthday and looked forward to another year of learning, evolving, and becoming the best version of herself.

Many people couldn’t believe the mother of one had only turned 35, so they took to her comment space to chastise her for reducing her age.

Addressing them, Nkechi Blessing stated that they could keep choking on her age as she shamed them for being stagnant. According to her, she isn’t the reason why they are stagnant at their age.

Elsewhere on the post, Nkechi revealed that she was hosting a private house party.

“Let’s have a private house party. It’s still about the Big 35, all you doubting Thomas can choke on my Age for real tho, no be me say make una stagnant at una age”.