Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, has reacted angrily to singer Eedris Abdulkareem’s recent comment about him.

Eedris had just spoken out about the music industry and his younger colleague Burna Boy in an excerpt from an unpublished episode of the popular podcast The Honest Bunch.

The singer had slammed Burna Boy over a statement he made years back, claiming that none of his senior colleagues had prepared him for success.

According to Burna, no one in the Nigerian music business has ever done anything for him since musicians were too busy doing things for themselves or criticizing others’ achievements.

Replying him, Eedris described his statement as a stup!d talk.

“His words: “You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stup!d talk.”

Hitting back, Burna Boy stated that he blamed the people who donated money for his hospital bills last year.

He added that he wished the singer was someone who can enter the kind of places, he enters so they can meet.

“Abdul Kareem abi wetin dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey, make we use mistake jam”.

