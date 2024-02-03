Kingsley Okonkwo, also known as Kcee, a Nigerian highlife, and Afropop singer, has revealed that he was responsible for bringing Iyanya to Lagos and accommodating him.

In a recent episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, Kcee revealed that he housed the ‘Ur Waist’ crooner for six years.

Kcee also revealed that he discovered Skiibii’s talent and brought him into the spotlight.

The ‘Ojapiano’ hit-maker, however, added that he doesn’t like blowing his own trumpet despite supporting several of his colleagues in the music industry.

Kcee said; “I brought Iyanya to Lagos, I bought his first flight ticket. He stayed with me for six years in Lagos. I don’t talk about it.

“I also brought Skibii to the music industry. Skibii is grateful to me for that till today. When I was recording ‘Ojapiano,’ Skibii was in the studio with me. He was a co-writer of the song. We visit each other always. We are still like father and son.

“When I saw Skibii I was like, ‘I love this guy. I’m going to work with him.’ Even when he wasn’t popping, I always tell him, ‘Look into my eyes, you’re gonna blow. I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but you are a star. So that gave him a lot of confidence. I am that guy that know how to identify talent. When I see it, I know. And I would support.”