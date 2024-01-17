Veteran Nigerian singer, Kcee has splashed millions of naira on sports bet as he predicts that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire’s in Thursday’s crucial match.

The ‘Limpopo’ crooner known for his love for sports betting took to his Instagram page where he shared the screenshot.

Kcee went on to inform the Super Eagles team that his money is on them at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

He said:

“Let’s do this again Super eagles! My money is on your you guys!!! Eagles let’s soar high!!!”

See his post below:

See how netizens reacted below:

teejaythirdborn wrote: “Nigeria go win. Ivory Coast not spectacular. We sabi beat big teams”

official_jason_kay wrote: “My hand no dey ooo…. Nah everywhere dis country dey disappoint us 😢”

iam_jdm1 wrote: “Bad Man KCEE 🔥 Legendary brother. Win is a must.”

bensondavid62 wrote: “Money wey go change person life na him person use am stake so ? 😂.”

realteddy002 wrote: “Ema ko girigiri ba Nigeria footballer. Their best with Ivory Coast is to draw.”

fab00446 wrote: “Boss you for use like 10m play am I know sure game when I see one 👀 😂.”