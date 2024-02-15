A Nigerian lady has received harsh criticism online for shading broke men while showing off the interior of her home.

The lady known as @amliaukamaka on Tiktok took to the page to show off what the inside of her home looks like while slamming men who stay in N10K hotels as dumb.

Showing off different sections of the interior of her beautiful home, she declared that she cannot leave such a room to go with a man to a lodge of N10K.

She captioned …

“As my house fine like this you still Dey invite me come 10k lodge. Ehh foolish boys.”

However, netizens lambasted her for broke shaming people.

See reactions below;

Gideonthehustler said: “Them carry you for hoookup work. You go dey do video. Make them catch you. Your mind go deye.”

Slimelife696 commented: “From that future frame you go know say nah boy house.”

Ellysa Yagho said: “Hmmm make him go do ritual nah enh Fine Girl. Mumu. Come marry good husband make I see.”

Liema said: “If e sure u make video walking from the sitting room to the room showing ur wigs, bags and clothes.”

@chisom nwa reacted: “All dis comments section are really pained ehh girls no day make money for u a family na every girl go day like una sister way day do hoook up?”

@user8182949796774 said: “Nah boy houses u dey like that where you see money u done buy bone straight finish.”

BIG SMOKKE D9 said: “Person go just open door una just pick phone dey video rubbish.”

Gsmart__ reacted: “Lol na guy house be this.”

Not your mate said: “You Dey whine nah man house you go.”

Yvon said: “Carry the boy go 100k lodge na. Na my babe lodge me like this na 4 days she pay 75k. Make una Dey try show we men love.”

Watch video below …