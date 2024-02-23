Reno Omokri, a well-known political critic, shares the method behind his ageless appearance and how he makes money without having a job.

After a netizen commented on his look, the writer revealed the secret to his great looks.

The netizen identified as Moses had marveled at how young- and good-looking Reno Omokri is despite being old.

Reno Omokri revealed that it’s his habits that are keeping him young, healthy and good looking.

According to Reno, he doesn’t drink, smoke or eat red meat and since 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, he had never taken any medications.

He also revealed that he no longer womanizes now that he is in his 50s.

Speaking further, Reno Omokri revealed that he doesn’t have a job, but makes his money from doing his three passions: Writing, Speaking, and investing.

Reno Omokri wrote:

“Dear Moses,

Thank you for your feedback. This is me. No photoshop. I am fifty, therefore I am not young. I don’t drink, smoke, or eat red meat. And I no longer womanise. Except for the COVID-19 vaccine, I have not taken even paracetamol for decades, talk more of other Western pharmaceuticals. If I am thirsty, I drink water, tea or freshly squeezed juice. I don’t have a job. Money comes to me from my three passions: Writing, investing, and speaking.

But perhaps the most critical factor in how I look is the fact that I met my wife at home, and her Orthodox Tewahedo faith has introduced simplicity to my life.

Thanks again, and may God bless you.”

See his post below: