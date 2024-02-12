Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has penned a heartfelt message to her senior colleague, Chioma Jesus on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the music star expressed her desire for the celebrant to receive continued blessings and success in her career and life.

Mercy Chinwo acknowledged Chioma Jesus ‘ positive influence and believes it will continue to grow stronger.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to you mummy @officialchiomajesus may God continually honour and elevate you🙏🏼🙏🏼 Your light shines brighter even more this year and Beyond. I love, honour and celebrate the amazing gift that you are.”

See below:

