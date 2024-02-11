Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky has revealed the reasons for his continuous giveaways on social media.

Bobrisky, via his Instagram page lamented how the country is in a hard time and noted how people are struggling to put food on the table everyday, hence why he does the giveaways.

He said he hates to see his flesh suffering even though he isn’t the richest.

In his words:

“Pls, guys I wanna ask for permission. D country is a bit hard for some people who are struggling here every day to put food on their table. So instead of sharing 20k to 5 people, pls let’s share 10k to 10 people. Pls, if noticed have been doing giveaways back to back. Not because I’m the richest no!! I just don’t wanna see my same flesh suffering”.

“Have picked 5 winners already thou!! Just wanna add an extra 5 more then post all of them and ask for their account no”.