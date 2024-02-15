It’s not their wedding anniversary, but love is still in the air for Annie Idibia and 2face.

Instead of celebrating their wedding date, Annie took to social media to mark a different special occasion: the anniversary of the day 2face proposed.

In a sweet message, the mother of two gushed about her love for her husband and how he also love him in return.

She revealed that even when they have disagreements, his love and care shine through.

Adding a playful twist, Annie Idibia playfully admitted to sometimes missing the excitement of their fights and jokingly confessed to sometimes starting arguments with 2face on purpose.

She wrote;

“As a guy give me #rema lyrics to calm down .. na so i follow am up sharp sharp with shayishay “give me love” 🤪🤪🤪😂🤣😂😂

Dannnnnn the BAYICE DIAMONDS though!! Chai 🥰😍🥰

@official2baba 👑

Ok so guys …12 yrs ago on 14th of Feb .. this “ BEAUTIFUL Man asked me to do forever with him 🥰🥰😍🥰

So Valentine day is always our ANNIEversary 🥰😍

A guy even though we had a lil disagreement yesterday … And I know I’m really stubborn with all my extras.. but still on still I love how you still LOVE me even when we are fighting.. sometimes I just miss fighting with you n will just spark something up🙈🙈🙈🤪intentionally 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🤪

Oya take kiss naaaa💋💋💋💋”

See below;

