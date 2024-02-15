Afrobeat superstar Davido has thanked NFL player Memphis Depay for giving him a Rolex for his own thirty-first birthday.

The singer joined in the celebration of the Dutch footballer’s 30th birthday by posting a tribute on his Instagram story.

Davido expressed gratitude to Memphis in a different post for giving him a Rolex watch, pointing out that he is the one who gives people gifts and never gets them.

His words: “Nigga bought me a @rolex on his own birthday !!! I never receive gifts I’ve always been the one to gift Pple ! I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay .. also lemme get some of that hair Lool.”

Read reactions below:

mrr_morgan said: “Every Giver understands what Davido meant. But takers won’t”

lovethawusi wrote: “So the one million u got each from ur friends, which totalled 250 million is what?”

mz_creamchic penned: “So his crew can’t buy him even the least things. Even if na customised singlet?”

fnprincekay asked: “When people donated 250million. It wasn’t gift, but you met Depay and turned to a Barbie 😂”

